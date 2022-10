Because why wouldn’t you want your vodka to change colour and taste like bubblegum?

Coloured changing Vodka anyone?

The makers are Au Vodka which is a Welsh brand that will offer the bubblegum-flavoured spirit for just $30!

You can pre-order and they will begin shipping on October 5th.

The vodka is initially blue, but when a mixer is added it turns into a “shimmery and vibrant purple.”