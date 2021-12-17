Listen Live

Lay’s Potato Chips Releases A Limited-Edition Vodka!

Thank you and good night!

By Kool Eats

Lay’s is getting into the specialty liquor game with a new potato vodka for the holiday season.

 

 

The Pepsico-owned brand unveiled the limited-edition booze yesterday, in an effort to deliver “new and innovative ways to bring joy and fun” to fans, according to Melissa Miranda, Frito-Lay North America’s senior director of marketing.

 

 

The 750-millilitre bottle, made in collaboration with Portland-based Eastside Distilling, contains a blend of Portland Potato Vodka and vodka distilled from Lay’s proprietary potatoes.

 

It was available for purchase on the distillery’s website for $40 a bottle. It has since sold out!

