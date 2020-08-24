Lay’s Launches Chips Inspired by Different Countries

Just because you can’t travel right now doesn’t mean you can’t taste the wonders of the world. Lays has introduced four worldly flavours that don’t require a passport to indulge in.

The flavours are inspired by Greece, Mexico, Thailand, and Germany. Lay’s is releasing Wavy Tzatziki, Lime & Sea Salt, Basil Chili, and Beer & Brats.

Here’s a breakdown of each:

Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki (Greece): a chip inspired by the dip mixed with yogurt, dill, garlic, and other unique spices

Lay’s Wavy Lime & Sea Salt (Mexico): a chip with a tangy and citrus combination

Lay’s Thai Basil Chili (Thailand): a chip that combines heat and sweet to replicate Thai cuisine

– Lay’s Beer & Brats (Germany): a chip that combines the refreshing brew and savory brat

The packaging is just as exciting as the flavours as each bag is themed after the appropriate destination. It even has the country’s name written on top.

You cannot buy them in stores, but you can get them by entering a contest on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. All you have to do is tell Lay’s which country you’d most like to visit and you might be gifted with a “Lay’s Flavor Trip” inspired by the country.

The giveaway is now on while supplies last!

In January, the brand added three spicy flavors to its lineup: Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeno, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot, and Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar.