Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2025

As the weather gets colder and the nights get longer, Netflix is rolling out a huge mix of movies, series, and holiday specials to keep us happily hibernating. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, holiday comfort watches, big new releases, or something binge-worthy, December’s lineup is stacked.

Here’s everything hitting Netflix next month.

December 1

All The Empty Rooms

CoComelon Lane Season 6

Love is Blind: Italy

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler

Playing Gracie Darling

Troll 2

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House 1 & 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen 1 & 2

Christmas Break-In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda 1–3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria (Seasons 1–3)

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special

December 3

My Secret Santa

The Northman

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 3

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

December 4

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons

The Believers Season 2

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986

I Wish You Had Told Me

Lali: Time to Step Up

Mean Girls (2004)

December 5

Jay Kelly

Love and Wine

The Making of Jay Kelly

The New Yorker at 100

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

The Price of Confession

Owning Manhattan Season 2

December 7

Babylon

Cast Away

December 8

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 9

Badly in Love

Blood Coast Season 2

Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within

The West Wing Seasons 1–7

December 10

The Accident Season 2

Record of Ragnarok Season 3

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

December 11

The Fakenapping

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2

Lost in the Spotlight

Man Vs Baby

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2

The Town

December 12

The Amazing Digital Circus Season 1 (Episodes 5–7)

City of Shadows

Home for Christmas Season 3

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

December 13

The Talented Mr. Ripley

December 14

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

December 15

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

December 16

Castle Rock Seasons 1–2

Culinary Class Wars Season 2

December 17

The Manny Season 3

Murder in Monaco

What’s In The Box?

December 18

10DANCE

Emily in Paris Season 5

December 19

A Time for Bravery

Breakdown: 1975

The Great Flood

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

December 22

The Closer Seasons 1–7

Elway

Sicily Express

December 23

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 3

December 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June

Tom Segura: Teacher

December 25

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders & Lions vs. Vikings

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2

December 26

Cover-Up

December 29

Members Only: Palm Beach

December 30

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

December 31

Sleeping With Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale

If December is for hibernating, Netflix clearly understood the assignment. Happy streaming!