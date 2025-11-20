Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2025
Published November 20, 2025
By Leanne Page
As the weather gets colder and the nights get longer, Netflix is rolling out a huge mix of movies, series, and holiday specials to keep us happily hibernating. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, holiday comfort watches, big new releases, or something binge-worthy, December’s lineup is stacked.
Here’s everything hitting Netflix next month.
December 1
- All The Empty Rooms
- CoComelon Lane Season 6
- Love is Blind: Italy
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler
- Playing Gracie Darling
- Troll 2
- A League of Their Own
- As Good as It Gets
- Bad Teacher
- Big Momma’s House 1 & 2
- Brightburn
- Burlesque
- Cheaper by the Dozen 1 & 2
- Christmas Break-In
- Downton Abbey
- Godzilla
- Hollow Man
- Joy for Christmas
- Kung Fu Panda 1–3
- Little Women
- Pulp Fiction
- Stripes
- The Ugly Truth
- Victoria (Seasons 1–3)
- What Lies Beneath
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Zero Dark Thirty
December 2
- Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2
- Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special
December 3
- My Secret Santa
- The Northman
- Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 3
- With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
December 4
- A Lot Like Christmas
- The Abandons
- The Believers Season 2
- Forrest Gump
- Fugue State 1986
- I Wish You Had Told Me
- Lali: Time to Step Up
- Mean Girls (2004)
December 5
- Jay Kelly
- Love and Wine
- The Making of Jay Kelly
- The New Yorker at 100
- The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
- The Price of Confession
- Owning Manhattan Season 2
December 7
- Babylon
- Cast Away
December 8
- Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas
December 9
- Badly in Love
- Blood Coast Season 2
- Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
- The West Wing Seasons 1–7
December 10
- The Accident Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok Season 3
- Simon Cowell: The Next Act
December 11
- The Fakenapping
- Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2
- Lost in the Spotlight
- Man Vs Baby
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2
- The Town
December 12
- The Amazing Digital Circus Season 1 (Episodes 5–7)
- City of Shadows
- Home for Christmas Season 3
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
December 13
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
December 14
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
December 15
- A Cowboy Christmas Romance
- Christmas at the Chalet
- The Christmas Classic
- Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 6
December 16
- Castle Rock Seasons 1–2
- Culinary Class Wars Season 2
December 17
- The Manny Season 3
- Murder in Monaco
- What’s In The Box?
December 18
- 10DANCE
- Emily in Paris Season 5
December 19
- A Time for Bravery
- Breakdown: 1975
- The Great Flood
- Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
December 22
- The Closer Seasons 1–7
- Elway
- Sicily Express
December 23
- Eden
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 3
December 24
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Goodbye June
- Tom Segura: Teacher
December 25
- Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders & Lions vs. Vikings
- Stranger Things 5: Volume 2
December 26
- Cover-Up
December 29
- Members Only: Palm Beach
December 30
- Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
December 31
- Sleeping With Other People
- Stranger Things 5: The Finale
If December is for hibernating, Netflix clearly understood the assignment. Happy streaming!
