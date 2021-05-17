Common Lies Canadians Tell At The Start Of A New Romance

According to a new study, more than half (53%) of Canadians have lied to their new potential partner.

Men are three times more likely to withhold the truth about their marital status compared to women.

Here are the common lies told during the dating stages.

One in 10 will lie when the topic of previous partners comes up, with women bending the truth more than men in this instance. One in five will lie about their number!

When the conversation about previous or current marriages comes up, men will lie more than women.

One in 10 lie about their age. 10% will lie about their job status with those in their mid-20s to mid-40s lying the most.

Happy dating!

