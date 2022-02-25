Company Offering More Than $6000 To Smell Dog Poop For Two Months

There’s a plant-based pet food company in Britain that is looking for a dog poop sniffer, that will pay a dog owner more than $6000 to switch their canine’s diet for two months.

Part of the gig is that you have to keep track of how your pet’s poop smells.

OMNI, a company that specializes in plant-based dog food, said it is seeking “a dedicated dog owner to sniff their dog’s poop, to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog’s digestion, stool odour and general health.”

The winning applicant will be paid $6,685.82 to use OMNI’s dog food for two months and report on the effects the food has on the animal’s frequency of bowel movements, poop odour, energy levels, behaviour, sleep patterns, weight and fur condition.

The dog will be examined by a veterinarian at the start and end of the two months, OMNI said.

Applications are being accepted on the company’s website through March 31.