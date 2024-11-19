Conan O’Brien to Bring His Wit to the 2025 Oscars

Get ready for a night of laughs, Hollywood glamour, and a touch of cheeky humour, as Conan O’Brien has been announced as the host of the 2025 Academy Awards! The beloved comedian and talk show host will step into the role for the first time, succeeding Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed the past two Oscar ceremonies.

Conan’s Comedic Return to the Stage

The 61-year-old funnyman, known for his self-deprecating and sharp wit, made the announcement with classic O’Brien flair: “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.” Leave it to Conan to turn even a prestigious hosting gig into a moment of hilarity.

O’Brien isn’t new to high-profile hosting duties. He previously helmed the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 and took the stage as the host of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. His unique brand of humour and experience with live television have made him a beloved figure in the entertainment world for decades.

A Storied Career of Late-Night Laughs

Most fans know O’Brien from his legendary stint as the host of Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009, where he took over after David Letterman’s exit. He then brought his signature style to Conan, which ran from 2010 to 2021. More recently, O’Brien expanded his horizons with the travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max and continues to engage listeners with his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Mark Your Calendars

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Tune in at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT on ABC to watch Conan O’Brien bring his comedic genius to the star-studded stage. If his track record is anything to go by, this will be one Oscars you won’t want to miss.

