Conan O’Brien, Displaced by Wildfires, Plans a Thoughtful Oscars Ceremony

Conan O’Brien, set to host the 97th Academy Awards, has revealed that he’s still unable to return home after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

With thousands of residents displaced and entire neighbourhoods, including Pacific Palisades and Altadena, left in ruins, this year’s Oscars are being planned with sensitivity in mind.

The wildfires, which caused widespread destruction earlier this month, have left many Angelenos unable to return to their homes, even if they survived the flames, due to smoke damage and hazardous conditions.

Among them is O’Brien, who shared that the Oscars team is committed to acknowledging the challenges faced by the city.

A Changed Awards Season

Originally scheduled earlier, the Academy’s nominations announcement was twice delayed due to the fires, finally taking place this past Thursday. The wildfires have disrupted Hollywood’s awards season, transforming it into an opportunity for solidarity and support.

While some questioned whether the Oscars should even go ahead, organizers have promised a show that will unite the global film community and honour those who bravely battled the fires.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2 in Los Angeles, with O’Brien at the helm for what is shaping up to be an emotional and reflective evening.