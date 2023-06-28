“CONTROVERSIAL” THINGS PEOPLE PRETEND TO HATE

People on social media are talking about the “controversial” things that people only pretend to hate, and here are a few of the best ones: Here’s a good one, anything that has an annoying or overly fanatic fanbase. People tend to hate the thing itself, but really they just hate the fanbase- Enter BTS!

1. Pumpkin spice

2. Fanatics . . . like the fan bases of Taylor Swift, BTS, and Marvel

3. Nickelback. Or Creed. Or “Hagar-era Van Halen.”

4. The word “moist”

5. Emojis

6. The American versions of international cuisines, like tacos, pizza, and Chinese food. Just because it’s not “authentic” and “traditional.”

7. Apple or Google

8. Pineapple on pizza

9. Air fryers (???)

10. “The drama.” ( . . . AS they’re stirring it!)