Corey Hart Reworks ‘Never Surrender’

The beloved Canadian song has gotten a revamp by Corey Hart who wrote the track almost 35-years-ago.

He says, “Since the pandemic surfaced, I have received so many heartfelt messages from people all over the world telling me how much ‘Never Surrender’ inspires them. It spurred me on to release a reworked version of the original song.”

“Never Surrender (Angels) 2020,” featuring Rob Wells on piano, was recorded in Bahamas, where Hart lives. It comes with a video directed by his wife, singer Julie Masse.

The original song was released in 1985, winning single of the year at the Juno’s and spent four weeks at the top of the Canadian charts.