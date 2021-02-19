CORSETS ARE MAKING A COMEBACK

They may be considered torture devices by many women, but it looks like women are going cuckoo for corsets these days! It’s all thanks to the steamy “Bridgerton” series on Netflix!

According to recent stats, online searches for body-sculpting corsets have soared, and so had the demand for four-poster beds like we see all over the insanely popular series.

Fun Fact: The corset was invented by a French woman in the 1500s.

A corset is a garment worn to hold and train the torso into a desired shape, traditionally a smaller waist or larger bottom, for aesthetic or medical purposes (either for the duration of wearing it or with a more lasting effect), or support the breasts.