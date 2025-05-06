The Real Cost of Saying "I Do" (As a Guest)
Weddings are beautiful — full of love, laughter, and at least one drunk uncle. But let’s be real: attending a wedding can drain your bank account, especially if you’ve got more than one on the calendar this year.
A new report has broken it all down, and spoiler alert: your wallet is going to need a support group.
If you're single and attending solo? Expect to shell out around $461 just to show up and clap politely during the vows.
Couples get a tiny break — about $550 total — because you can share costs like travel, accommodations, and the always-awkward group gift card. (Congrats, you’re splitting your financial stress now!)
Here's how it breaks down:
- Men’s attire: $333 (mostly because nice shoes are made of solid gold)
- Women’s outfit: $314 (which somehow still doesn't include shapewear or emergency bandages)
- Travel: $80 (if you're lucky enough not to be flying cross-country)
- Hotel: $145 (hello, 2.5-star inn with “rustic charm”)
- Gift: $150 (for the blender they definitely won’t use)
And if you're trying to be economical, good news: the average woman wears the same dress to three weddings, while the average man milks his suit for five. (Honestly, men have it so easy.)
But if you're actually in the wedding party? Oh honey. Prepare your credit card. A bridesmaid or groomsman can expect to drop $2,137 — that includes everything from attire to bachelor/bachelorette festivities and potentially the soul-crushing cost of themed matching outfits.
Hosting the wedding? That’s a whole other beast. The average cost is $232 per guest, and with about 115 guests, you're looking at over $26,000 just to feed people and let them do the electric slide.
So yes, love is beautiful... but maybe suggest eloping next time.
