The Real Cost of Saying "I Do" (As a Guest)

Weddings are beautiful — full of love, laughter, and at least one drunk uncle. But let’s be real: attending a wedding can drain your bank account, especially if you’ve got more than one on the calendar this year.

A new report has broken it all down, and spoiler alert: your wallet is going to need a support group.

If you're single and attending solo? Expect to shell out around $461 just to show up and clap politely during the vows.

Couples get a tiny break — about $550 total — because you can share costs like travel, accommodations, and the always-awkward group gift card. (Congrats, you’re splitting your financial stress now!)

Here's how it breaks down:

Men’s attire : $333 (mostly because nice shoes are made of solid gold)

: $333 (mostly because nice shoes are made of solid gold) Women’s outfit : $314 (which somehow still doesn't include shapewear or emergency bandages)

: $314 (which somehow still doesn't include shapewear or emergency bandages) Travel : $80 (if you're lucky enough not to be flying cross-country)

: $80 (if you're lucky enough not to be flying cross-country) Hotel : $145 (hello, 2.5-star inn with “rustic charm”)

: $145 (hello, 2.5-star inn with “rustic charm”) Gift: $150 (for the blender they definitely won’t use)

And if you're trying to be economical, good news: the average woman wears the same dress to three weddings, while the average man milks his suit for five. (Honestly, men have it so easy.)

RELATED: The Most Popular Wedding Song Might Surprise You: It’s an ‘80s Classic!

But if you're actually in the wedding party? Oh honey. Prepare your credit card. A bridesmaid or groomsman can expect to drop $2,137 — that includes everything from attire to bachelor/bachelorette festivities and potentially the soul-crushing cost of themed matching outfits.

Hosting the wedding? That’s a whole other beast. The average cost is $232 per guest, and with about 115 guests, you're looking at over $26,000 just to feed people and let them do the electric slide.

So yes, love is beautiful... but maybe suggest eloping next time.