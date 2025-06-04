The Real Cost of Being a Pet Parent? Try $20K and Up

A new study has revealed what many of us suspected every time we tapped our debit card at the vet — owning a pet can seriously dent your bank account.

Caring for a cat will now cost you anywhere from $20,000 to $47,000 over their lifetime. And if you're a dog person? You're looking at anywhere from $22,000 to nearly $61,000.

Yes, sixty-one thousand dollars. For a furry roommate who still won’t stop chewing your shoes.

On average, that works out to at least $1,300 a year for cats, and $1,500 for dogs — and those numbers are on the rise. The cost of having a dog has jumped 12% in just three years, while cat expenses have spiked 19%.

Blame inflation, premium food, or the sheer audacity of vet bills these days.

And while having more than one pet might save a bit per animal (thanks to shared toys and bulk food), the discount isn’t exactly life-changing.

Multiple pets still mean multiple mouths to feed — and vet visits, and litter boxes, and the occasional emergency because someone ate the couch.

So, if you're thinking of getting a furry friend, just remember: pets are priceless… but they’re not cheap.