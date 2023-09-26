COSTCO GOT ITS OWN VERSION OF MONOPOLY

I’m guessing a lot of dads will be getting this for Christmas: A limited-edition Costco version of Monopoly was announced 10 days ago, and it’s already sold out online.

They were selling them for $45, and people are now hawking them on eBay for twice that. It’s like all the other special editions of Monopoly do. Same game, different details, and they’re all Costco-themed.

The Chance and Community Chest cards look like Costco membership cards. And instead of Boardwalk and Park Place, all the properties are Costco locations around the world.

The game pieces are different too, so no thimble or boot. The six tokens are a shopping cart, an employee name badge, a giant teddy bear, a pallet mover, a slice of pizza from the food court, and a hot dog and soda combo.

Some of their physical locations might still have them in stock. The cheapest we’ve seen on eBay is around $70.