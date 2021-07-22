Monopoly Releases New ‘Sopranos’ Version Of Board Game

There is a way for fans to experience life in the mafia without actually breaking any laws.

Monopoly recently announced they will be releasing a new version of their board game based on the popular television series, “The Sopranos.”

The Sopranos Monopoly will give fans everything they love about the classic board game with a mafia twist.

According to Comicbook.com, the new version of the game features Houses being renamed as Stashes, Hotels renamed as Contraband, Chance cards renamed “Ayy!”, and Community Chest cards renamed “Ohh!”

Players will even be able to choose new Sopranos game pieces, including; Tony Soprano’s house, Whitecaps Shore House, Satriale’s, and more.

The six tokens include Baby Duck, The Stugots, Bobby Bacala’s Toy Train Engine, Satriale’s Pig, Dr. Mefli’s Chair, and a Barone Sanitation Truck.