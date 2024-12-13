Costco Muffin Lovers, Brace Yourselves: Changes Are Coming!

The beloved muffin packs are getting a makeover in Canada, and while there are new flavours to get excited about, some old favourites are saying goodbye. Here's everything you need to know about the shakeup in Costco's bakery section.

Say Hello to Smaller Muffins and New Flavours

Earlier this year, Costco introduced lemon raspberry and butter pecan muffins in smaller, eight-count packages. It looks like these flavours are here to stay, but that’s not all—the muffin menu is expanding with two more newcomers: triple chocolate and blueberries and cream.

Unfortunately, to make room for these additions, Costco is phasing out some classics. Gone are the days of banana nut, apple crumb, vanilla chocolate chunk, and almond poppyseed muffins. Even the fan-favourite double chocolate muffin is being replaced by its triple chocolate counterpart.

No More Mix-and-Match Muffins

Another big change? Costco’s bakery will no longer offer the mix-and-match deal for muffins. The old format of two six-packs (with larger muffins) for $9.99 is being replaced by a new system. Instead, you can now purchase a single 31-ounce, eight-pack of one flavour for $6.99.

What Does This Mean for Costco Muffin Fans?

The smaller muffins and refreshed flavour lineup might be a win for those looking to try something new or enjoy a slightly more modest portion. But for those of us who loved mixing and matching our favourites, it’s the end of an era.

If you’re a loyal fan of the discontinued flavours, now’s the time to stock up before they’re gone for good. After all, nothing pairs better with a cup of coffee than nostalgia—and maybe a blueberry and cream muffin to soften the blow.