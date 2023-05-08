Could Fox News Be Banned In Canada?

The CRTC will hear from the public about banning Fox News From Canadian Cable Packages…

An open letter by Eagle Canada, a 2SLGBTQI advocacy group wants the CRTC to consider a ban on the American News Network in Canada after especially highlighting comments made by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who the group says made “false and horrifying claims about 2STNBGN [Two Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming] people, painting them as violent and dangerous.”

The segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight in question, which remains online after Carlson’s firing, came a day after the mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school that killed three nine-year-old children and three adults. The shooter, identified initially by police as a woman and then as a transgender man who was a former student at The Covenant School, was killed by police.

“During the segment, Carlson made the inflammatory and false claim that trans people are ‘targeting’ Christians. To position trans people in existential opposition to Christianity is an incitement of violence against trans people that is plain to any viewer,” Egale said in the open letter to the CRTC.

This programming is in clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks,” Egale’s executive director Helen Kennedy wrote.

The issue of Fox News inciting hate, violence, and discrimination in its programming extends beyond one individual,” a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

Even though Carlson parted ways with Fox in late April, Egale is highlighting that this is part of a larger problem.