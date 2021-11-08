Could Jennifer Hudson Be The Next Ellen?

After recently taking the silver screen as she starred as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect, Jennifer Hudson now has a daytime talk show in the works.

The American Idol alum is now pitching the new show, which will be produced by the same team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Variety reported that Hudson is not technically a replacement for Ellen and that her show would not be a continuation of the 19-season talk show.

The Oscar-winner’s talk show is being pitched as a completely new series, which would serve as Warner Bros. new flagship daytime talk show, as DeGeneres’ show is coming to an end.

The executive producers, Andy Lassnerand Mary Connelly, behind Ellen were the showrunners during Hudson’s test show, which was shot on the Ellen stage.

As of now, Hudson’s show does not have a title, and details around featuring a live band or DJ on stage are still being hammered out, as well as the balance of guests and segments.

If Hudson’s talk show is picked up, she would join fellow Popstar, Kelly Clarkson in the daytime talk show sphere. Clarkson has been hosting the Kelly Clarkson Show for NBCUniversal since 2019, and the show has since been renewed through 2023.