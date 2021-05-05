Could The Spice Girls Be Back With A ‘Spice World’ Sequel?

According to a UK tabloid, Ginger Spice (Geri Horner) has got the ball rolling on a plan to make a sequel to the 1997 Spice Girls movie Spice World!

The 25th anniversary of the movie is coming up next year, and according to sources, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, and Scary Spice are all down for a “tongue-in-cheek sequel.”

A representative for “The Spice Girl” has given no comment on the matter.

To refresh your memory about the late 90s movie. Despite being nominated for 10 Golden Raspberry Awards, including the worst picture, the film still managed to gross $100 million worldwide.

The movie also had a lot of cameos from some pretty big stars including Roger Moore, Meat Loaf, Barry Humphries (aka Dame Edna), and Canada’s Mark McKinney as well as cameos by Elton John and Bob Geldof.

I think no one would argue with an opportunity to Spice up their lives right now!