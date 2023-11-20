Could There Be A “Home Improvement” Spinoff?

Tim Allen says there’s potential for a “Home Improvement” spinoff. It would take place in the future where his character is a grandfather.

The actor said he’s spoken to Richard Karn and “the boys” about a potential spinoff or reboot of the ’90s sitcom.

Tim Allen suggested that it’s a possibility in a new interview. While nothing official is in the works, ideas have been thrown around between original cast members.

Allen’s vision of what that might look like takes a lesson from the formula that worked for the Full House spinoff, Fuller House. “It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids,” Allen said. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

This isn’t the first time Allen has discussed bringing Home Improvement back from the scrapyard. In 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight that he was “very interested” in reviving the show.

The original show ran for eight seasons on ABC, starting in 1991.