COULD WARNING LABELS BECOME A THING OF THE PAST?

There are warning labels on EVERYTHING these days, virtually every product has a LONG write-up with red lettering about how the thing can be dangerous.

It wasn’t always this way. There were very few warning labels until the 1960s when they started going on cigarettes. Then other products followed suit. And things went crazy in the ’90s when everyone started filing lawsuits.

Now, researchers are worried that we’re so desensitized, that no one ever reads or even NOTICES warning labels anymore, so they’re pointless.

One expert says, “They’ve become ubiquitous. If everything in the supermarket is labelled as dangerous, you don’t know what to buy.”

This means that companies can’t rely on people reading through all the warnings, so they may redesign some products to make them safer for consumers. Like, for example, requiring someone to pull a lever AND push a button to start a lawnmower, rather than having it start with the turn of a key.

STUPID WARNING LABELS THAT WILL MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE A GENIUS!

Warning: Do not read this post while unconscious.

On a wheelbarrow “Not intended for highway use”

On a Stroller “Remove childer before Folding”

On a thermometer “once used rectally the thermometer should not be used orally”

On an iPod “Do not eat iPod Shuffle”

On a big rid food delivery truck “drivers do not carry burritos”

On a drill “This product is not intended for use as Dental drill”

On the takeout coffee cup “Avoid Pouring on Crotch Area

On Seedo “Never use a lit match or open flame to check fuel level”

On the dishwasher “Do not allow children to play in the dishwasher”

A box of rat poison “has been found to cause cancer in lab mice”

On the label of puppy medication “May cause drowsiness, use care when operating a car

On vanishing Ink Pen “should not be used for signing any checks or any legal documents

On an iron “Do not iron while wearing a shirt”

On Scooter “This product moves when used!

On the hairdryer “Do not use when sleeping”

On the package of fireplace logs “Risk of fire”

On the brass fishing hook “Harmful if swallowed”

On a can of pepper spray “May irritate eyes”

