Every Canadian Cigarette Will Soon Carry A Health Warning

Warning labels have been printed on cigarette packages for decades, but apparently, this isn’t enough.

Health Canada announced Wednesday that new packaging will feature a warning on each cigarette with messages like: “Cigarettes cause cancer” and “Poison in every puff”.

The new regulations will come into effect on August 1st, with the health agency anticipating that by April 2025, retailers will only carry tobacco products that feature new warning labels.

Products that will have labels on tipping paper include individual cigarettes, little cigars, tubes and other tobacco products, Health Canada said.

It is part of an effort to reduce tobacco use in Canada to less than 5% by 2035.

In a statement, Canada’s minister of mental health and addictions, Carolyn Bennett, said tobacco use kills around 48,000 Canadians each year.

Cigarette smoking is widely regarded as a risk factor for lung cancer, heart disease and stroke…

In Canada, the rate of smokers aged 15 years or older is around 10%, according to a national 2021 Tobacco and Nicotine survey.