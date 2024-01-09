Listen Live

Could wedding bells be ringing soon for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘Planning To Get Married’ On Very Special Date. A source close to the couple has suggested that they could finally be ready to set a date for their wedding. 

Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day back in 2019, but the couple has yet to seal the deal. They were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, but their plans were derailed when they couldn’t secure their dream location. A source explained: “They’re happier than ever and everyone is predicting they’ll get married soon, possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement.”

