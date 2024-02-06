Country Singer Toby Keith Dead At 62

Toby died on Monday night surrounded by his family, according to an official statement shared to social media…

In 2021 Keith revealed that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the post shared on X read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June last year, Keith told The Oklahoman that he had spent over six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The multi-platinum-selling singer first spoke about his cancer battle publicly in 2022.

Toby’s career spanned over 30 years and he sold over 40 million records thanks to patriotic hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Made in America” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).”

He released his debut album in 1993 and is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

Keith went on to release albums “Blue Moon,” “Pull My Chain,” and “Unleashed,” in 1996, 2001, and 2002, respectively.

His other hits include “Who’s Your Daddy” and “As Good as I Once Was.”

Most recently, Keith performed at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in September, where he received the Country Icon Award.

In 2006, Keith set up a foundation to help children battling cancer.