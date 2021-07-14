Courtney Cox Finally Gets An Emmy Nomination!

She was the only cast member to not receive a nomination over the years.

Cox, who executive produced and starred in the HBO Max, Friends Reunion received an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

During Friends’ 10 year run, the show landed 62 Emmy Nominations, with Courtney Cox being the only cast member to not be recognized.

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday.

The Emmys will be handed out on September 19th and will be hosted by Cedrick the Entertainer!