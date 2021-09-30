Listen Live

Covid Could Cause ‘Restless Anal Syndrome’

Wait, that’s a thing?

By Kool Science

As if there wasn’t enough to worry about with COVID, but now this.

 

It’s as bizarre as it sounds, causing a person to feel they constantly need to move in order to relieve the “restlessness” in their anus.

 

The doctors diagnosed the man with resting anal syndrome as a variant of the condition restless legs syndrome.

 

Restless legs syndrome causes someone to feel an overwhelming urge to move their legs due to a fault in the nervous system.

 

Covid survivors have developed restless legs syndrome in the weeks following their illness, the doctors said.

 

It has been recognized as one of the hundreds of symptoms of long Covid.

