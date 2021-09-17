COVID Vaccines Renamed In Canada

It’s pronounced Koh-MIHR’-nuh-tee, and it’s the new name for Pfizers COVID vaccine.

Both Moderna and Pfizer received full approval for their vaccines by Health Canada.

Health Canada approved new names for the three vaccines currently in circulation in Canada.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been dubbed Comirnaty, which the company says represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.

The Moderna vaccine will go by SpikeVax and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.

Canada is the first country in the world to give full approval for Moderna/SpikeVax.

It’s important to note that the vaccines are not changing- just their names!

But since we’re talking names, we think that SpikeVax is the best name!