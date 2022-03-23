WHAT DOES YOUR COWORKER DO, THAT DRIVES YOU NUTS?

It’s been 2 years since a lot of people have been in their office. And while many are excited to get back to work in person, there are some things to remember! Like how annoying your co-workers can be.

There’s a thread online where people are talking about the things that their coworkers do that DRIVES THEM NUTS. The highlights include:

1. When they schedule a meeting, and then at the meeting they ask what the meeting should be about.

2. Sipping beverages loudly.

3. Using speakerphone for personal calls.

4. Asking questions while in a neighbouring stall in the bathroom.

5. Strange eating habits, like eating popcorn with a spoon.

6. Pushing their MLM side-hustle on you.

7. Taking their shoes off at work.

8. Singing.

9. Being passive-aggressive.

10. Talking non-stop about their pets, especially cats.