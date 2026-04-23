After Getting Shelved, “Coyote vs. Acme” Is Finally Chasing the Big Screen 🏃‍♂️💥

In a twist that feels very on-brand for cartoon chaos, Coyote vs. Acme is officially hitting theatres… after being cancelled, rescued, and basically surviving Hollywood’s version of a cliff fall.

Yes, the movie that was fully finished and then mysteriously benched is finally back, with a release date set for August 28. Somewhere, Wile E. Coyote is nodding like, “Yeah, that tracks.”

The Plot: Lawsuits Instead of TNT 🧨⚖️

This time, Wile E. Coyote isn’t chasing the Road Runner… he’s chasing justice.

After years of Acme gadgets exploding, misfiring, and generally ruining his life, he decides to sue the company. Honestly? Long overdue.

Will Forte plays Coyote’s lawyer

John Cena is on the opposing side

So instead of desert chases, we’re getting courtroom drama… with the same level of chaos. Imagine legal arguments interrupted by anvils.

The Real Drama Happened Off-Screen 🎬

Here’s where things get very Hollywood:

The movie was completed with a budget of about $70 million

Then Warner Bros. decided in 2023… not to release it

Yep. A finished movie. Just… sitting there

This came during a stretch where other completed projects like Batgirl were also shelved, leaving people wondering if Hollywood had entered its “we made it but never mind” era.

In 2025, Ketchup Entertainment swooped in and bought the film for about $50 million, giving it a second chance at life. So after nearly three years in limbo, Coyote vs. Acme is finally getting a full theatrical rollout.

Honestly, It’s the Perfect Underdog Story

A movie about a character who never gives up despite constant failure… that almost never got released… but now is? That’s not just a plot. That’s method storytelling.

RELATED: "Batgirl" Film Axed By Warner Bros!

Beep Beep, We’re Watching 🍿

Between the nostalgia, the weirdly brilliant premise, and the behind-the-scenes drama, this might be one of the most satisfying movie comebacks in a while. Because if any character understands persistence, it’s Wile E. Coyote.

And apparently, this movie does too.