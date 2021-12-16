Cream Cheese Shortage! Philadelphia Cream Cheese To Pay $20 To Replace Christmas Cheesecake

If the cream cheese shortage is ruining your Christmas cheesecake plans, Philadelphia Cream Cheese wants to help you with the replacement.

Acknowledging the ongoing supply chain disruption of the key cheesecake ingredient, the Kraft Heinz brand announced Wednesday that it will reimburse 18,000 consumers $20 for a holiday dessert through its Philadelphia Spread the Feeling offer.

Sign up for a chance for the $20 digital reward at SpreadTheFeeling.com starting at noon ET Friday. There will be 10,000 reservations Friday and then 8,000 additional spots will be available starting at noon Saturday.

