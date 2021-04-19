‘Creature Lurking In Tree Terrorizing Poland Town Turns Out To Be A Pastry!

On Tuesday, a Polish woman called The Krakow Animal Welfare Society with concerns for what she believed to be an animal trapped in a tree near her apartment. “He’s been sitting in a tree across the block for two days!” she claimed. “People don’t open windows because they’re afraid it’s going to enter their house!”

According to the animal rescue organization’s Facebook spokesperson, identified only as Adam, the team tried to help the panicked woman identify what kind of animal was stuck. He suggested it may be a “sick bird of prey,” but the woman claimed it resembled something more like an iguana.

Adam described a “brown creature sitting on a lilac branch.” Upon closer inspection, he remarked that the “poor guy has no legs or head,” before realizing that the “monster” they were looking for was only a croissant.

He hypothesized that the French pastry either fell out of a window or was tossed out to feed some birds. While noting the hilarious nature of the situation, he did encourage readers to err on the side of caution if they ever see something suspect potentially involving animals.

In case you were wondering, the croissant came out of the incident unscathed.