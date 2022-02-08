Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 400 Million Followers On Instagram

Manchester United and Portugal National team forward Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano had a lot of celebrating to do this weekend – not only is he still the most followed person on Instagram, but he also celebrated his 37th birthday.

He became the most followed person on the platform back in Sept. 2021 when he reached 237 million followers and in six months, his number of followers increased by 163 million. In total, Cristiano follows 500 accounts and has posted 3,242 posts, with an average of 10 million likes each.

Here are the 5 most-followed people on Instagram:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 400 Million Followers

2. Kylie Jenner 309 Million followers

3. Lionel Messi – 306 Million followers

4. Dwayne “The Rock” – 295m followers

5. Selena Gomez – 295 Million followers

