Crocs has outdone themselves with their latest design, a cowboy boot.

The classic holey design resembles black alligator skin but now rises high above the ankle and comes with detachable silver spurs.

Of course, you need the classic white stitching to make it truly Western.

In an interview with the New York Post, the Chief marketing officer said they came up with the idea in 12 minutes during a brainstorming session for “Croctober.”

They got the idea from several croc-inspired memes, loved it, and leaned into it because they didn’t want to “overthink it.”

The odd shoes will set you back $120 and are available October 23.

feature image from Crocs via instagram