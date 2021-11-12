Crocs Goes Christmas!

What do you do if you’re looking for something UGLY to wear to a Christmas party? Stand back, ugly sweaters!

Crocs is releasing a new line of “ugly” Christmas sweater clogs. There are two patterns: One is red and white with snowflake, tree, snowmen, and reindeer charms.

And then there’s a white and multicolored pair with snowflake, tree, gingerbread men, and Santa hat-wearing dinosaur charms.

Festive!

They cost $64.99 USD and are available at https://www.crocs.com/