Crocs Sales Are Way Up!

People are buying a ridiculous amount of CROCS!

According to CNN.com, CROCS just reported that their sales were up 64% in the first three months of this year.

in 2020 sales of these rubber shoes were up also with people choosing comfort over more attractiveness!

Crocs are loving this new popularity, and not just because they’re raking in more money, but because of all the companies and celebrities that want to work with them.

So look for more fun Croc mashups coming soon.