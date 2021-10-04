Cruel Intentions TV Reboot Officially Happening!

According to Deadline, the 1999 film will serve as inspiration for a new IMDb TV series.

The series will be set at an elite Washington, D.C. college. This one will be about two ruthless step-siblings who will “do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations” as they navigate Greek fraternity and sorority life.

Themes will include brutal hazing incidents and even the seduction of the daughter of the Vice President of the U.S.

No casting announcements have been made. It’s unclear if any of the original cast members would reprise their roles.

This is the latest of many attempts to reboot the 1999 cult classic, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

The original film tells the story of corruption in high society.

In 2016, efforts to get a TV pilot off the ground with Geller reprising her role failed. Talks of a reboot come as Amazon Prime reboots ’90s slasher “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which also starred Geller, right in time for Halloween.