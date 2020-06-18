Cucumbers Don’t Actually Go In The Fridge!

Cucumbers are awkward veggies, aren’t they? They don’t seem to ever fit properly in the fridge. According to the European Food Information Council, they belong in a fruit bowl.

According to experts, placing your cucumbers in the fridge’s salad drawer can actually cause them to become more watery and decay faster. According to the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, cucumbers can suffer from ‘cold injuries’ if they’re stored at lower than 10C.

If they stay in the fridge for more than three days, they can lose their crunch and flavour and get soggy. It’ suggested that we keep our cucumbers at room temperature in a fruit bowl or pantry.

