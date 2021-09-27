Cuffing Season Is Coming!

After a summer of single fun, it’s time to find a more serious situation; after all, the holidays are coming!

Cuffing season is when people start to get into more serious relationships, essentially tying someone down into commitment. Think handcuffs, but not the kinky kind.

After the two years, we’ve had, the shift from instantly seeking out pleasure to now looking for something deeper makes perfect sense.

If you’re hoping to have someone to hold hands with in front of a holiday tree, now is the time to get your game on!

Numerous dating apps are reporting that they’ve seen a trend with their members now looking for a committed relationship.