Cynthia Erivo Named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year: A Wickedly Good Honour

It’s a Wicked year for Cynthia Erivo! The British star of the upcoming Wicked musical adaptation has been named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2025 Woman of the Year. Talk about a show-stopping moment!

What’s the Pudding About?





Hasty Pudding Theatricals, one of the oldest theatre groups in the world (founded way back in 1844!), is famous for its quirky, star-studded traditions.

Each year, the group honours a Woman and Man of the Year with their coveted Pudding Pot award—and a little good-natured roasting, of course. Erivo will receive her Pudding Pot on February 5th, following a celebratory roast and a performance of Hasty Pudding’s 176th production, 101 Damnations.

Actor Jon Hamm, known for his iconic role as Don Draper in Mad Men, will be crowned the 2025 Man of the Year on January 31st.

Why Cynthia Erivo?

Erivo is nothing short of a powerhouse. With two Oscar nominations and an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy already under her belt, she’s on her way to EGOT status. Her role in Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande, is one of the most anticipated musical performances of the decade.

A Star-Studded Tradition

Erivo joins an impressive list of previous Woman of the Year recipients, including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, and Annette Bening. For decades, the award has celebrated actors who’ve made waves in the entertainment industry—and Erivo is no exception.

Mark your calendars: February 5th will be one Wicked celebration for one extraordinary talent.