Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominee Announcement

It’s official—Wicked is casting its spell over awards season! The fan-favourite musical-turned-movie topped the nominations list for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring an impressive five nods, including the coveted best ensemble category. Individual shoutouts went to stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, making it clear this cast is anything but defying gravity.

A Different Kind of Announcement

The nominations announcement wasn’t quite what SAG had originally planned. Out-of-control wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles and Southern California forced the guild to ditch its live presentation on Wednesday morning. Instead, the nominees were revealed via press release—an unusual, but necessary, pivot.

By the way, SAG’s partnership with Netflix to stream the awards is still going strong, so you can expect to tune in digitally when the big night arrives.

Who Else Made the Cut?

Joining Wicked in the best ensemble category are Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and A Complete Unknown—the latter of which had its big night.

The Bob Dylan-inspired drama snagged four nominations, with Timothée Chalamet landing a Best Male Actor nod and supporting nominations for Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro.

Speaking of the best male lead, this year’s nominees are a stellar mix of talent: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and, of course, Chalamet.

On the female lead side, Demi Moore kept the momentum going after her Golden Globes win with a nomination for The Substance. She’s joined by Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl).

The Snubs

It wouldn’t be awards season without a little drama! A few big names didn’t cut this year, including Angelina Jolie (Maria) and Nicole Kidman (Babygirl). Even The Last Showgirl had a mixed bag of surprises—while Jamie Lee Curtis nabbed a supporting nod, major players like Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) were left out.

What’s Next?

With SAG leading the charge into awards season, the stage is set for some unforgettable moments. Will Wicked sweep the show? Can Timothée Chalamet channel Bob Dylan to a win? And who will take home the trophy for best ensemble? Only time—and Netflix—will tell!

Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the big night. For now, let the predictions (and debates) begin!