Daft Punk Breaks Up After 28 Years
When it's over, it's over!
Daft Punk has officially called it quits after 28 years. (I’m not crying, you’re crying)
The electronica duo announced their breakup with a YouTube video called “Epilogue.” In it, the two are walking through the desert.
One pushes the button on a jet pack the other is wearing and walks away. His partner blows up and then we see a sunset as the group’s song “Touch” plays. In 2013, their record “Random Access Memories” won the Grammy for Album of the Year.
Founded by the former indie-rock bandmates Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter in Paris in 1993, Daft Punk went on to win six Grammy Awards (including album of the year for “Random Access Memories” in 2014).