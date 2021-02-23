Daft Punk Breaks Up After 28 Years

Daft Punk has officially called it quits after 28 years. (I’m not crying, you’re crying)

The electronica duo announced their breakup with a YouTube video called “Epilogue.” In it, the two are walking through the desert.

One pushes the button on a jet pack the other is wearing and walks away. His partner blows up and then we see a sunset as the group’s song “Touch” plays. In 2013, their record “Random Access Memories” won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Founded by the former indie-rock bandmates Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter in Paris in 1993, Daft Punk went on to win six Grammy Awards (including album of the year for “Random Access Memories” in 2014).