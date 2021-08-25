Dairy Milk Is Making A Comeback!

In recent years, alternatives to dairy milk have been very trendy. People opting for almond and goat milk instead of old-fashioned cow’s milk.

Over the course of the past few years, more and more plant-based alternatives have landed on store shelves. At first, it was soy, then almonds, oats, coconuts, bananas, cashews, hemp, and flax seeds.

Many of these options were made available for people who were vegan or lactose intolerant before it was just the thing to buy.

But it appears that cows are cool again! In an udder-ly unbelievable turn of events, cow’s milk is making its triumphant return as plant-based alternatives hit the hay, according to a Grub Street article.

Some people are dubbing cow’s milk as the beverage choice for hot girls, with one barista writing, “Hot girls are ditching the alternatives and are going back to basics.”