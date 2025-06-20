Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Finally Get the Raise They Deserve—and It’s a Whopper

Cue the high kicks and confetti cannons—the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just scored a major win, and for once, it has nothing to do with pom-poms or perfect hair flips.

After years of rallying for fair pay (and dodging lowball offers that would make your barista side-eye), the cheer squad is getting a massive raise—we’re talking a 400% bump in compensation for the 2025 season. That’s not just a raise—that’s a full-blown financial glow-up.

The announcement was made on season two of the Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which dropped Wednesday and may now be required viewing for HR departments everywhere.

While the show didn’t spell out the exact numbers, the New York Times got the tea. Jade McLean, a fifth-year veteran in 2024, revealed she was earning $15 an hour and $500 per appearance.

So yes, once you hit veteran status, you could be raking in over $75 an hour, which is finally closer to what these elite athletes deserve (and still probably less than your cousin makes doing TikTok dances in his basement).

This pay hike didn’t happen by magic—it’s thanks to the hard work of former Cowboys cheerleaders who’ve been pushing for change and making noise louder than a fourth-quarter touchdown celebration.

For years, NFL teams have faced heat for their treatment of cheerleaders—low wages, long hours, and allegations of everything from wage theft to harassment. And despite the glitz and glamour we see on the field, many cheerleaders were being paid less than babysitters. (And not even the ones who bring their own snacks.)

Let’s not forget, these women aren’t just background dancers—they’re ambassadors, athletes, performers, and full-time sparkle generators. It’s about time the pay matched the polish.

So here’s to progress, pay equity, and maybe—just maybe—other teams finally taking the hint.