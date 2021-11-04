DAN LEVY TO HOST COMPETITION SERIES ‘THE BIG BRUNCH’ FOR HBO MAX

Dan Levy will be the host of a new cooking competition series on HBO Max called The Big Brunch. Along with hosting and creating the new series, Levy will serve as executive producer.

The new show will air next year and the show will follow undiscovered chefs from across the country as they compete to present fresh and exciting ideas for brunch. The competitors will bring their backgrounds and stories to life all while they go head-to-head with one another to win a life-altering prize.

Of the idea behind the new show, Emmy-award winning Levy said,

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The news of Levy’s new cooking series comes hot on the heels of the announcement that his father, Eugene Levy, will also be hosting his own new travel series called The Reluctant Traveler, on Apple TV+.