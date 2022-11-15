Listen Live

Dana White Announces Power Slap League!

Power Slap league to air on TBS, clarifies rule set

By Kool Mornings

White revealed during a press conference in New York that an eight-episode deal is in place for Power Slap to air on TBS beginning in January.

The league gained approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission in October for regulation. The UFC president will not run the day-to-day operations but did say that there will be similar medical testing as the UFC, along with drug testing for the competitors.

Adults Who Do Regular Team Sports Are Happier!

According to the Power Slap website, a coin toss will determine the option of whether or not the winner would like to throw or receive the first slap. There will be a 30-second clock to deliver the slap and another 30 seconds for recovery. The minimum number of rounds for each competition will be three.

Related posts

As of Today, There Are 8 Billion People On Earth!

The Hottest Delivery Drivers!

How About An Emotional Support Plush Man-Bear For Christmas?