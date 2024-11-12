Danny DeVito Breaks into the Top 10 of the World’s Sexiest Bald Men for 2024

Short, bald, and undeniably charming—Danny DeVito is officially proving that you don’t need towering height or rippling muscles to be considered a heartthrob.

The beloved 4-foot-10 actor has secured the No. 6 spot on the 2024 list of the world’s sexiest bald men, according to new research by marketing company Reboot.

How the Rankings Were Calculated

Reboot conducted an in-depth analysis to crown this year’s sexiest bald men, taking into account a variety of factors. The research measured each contender’s smile, golden ratio (a mathematical measure of facial symmetry), media perception, vocal attractiveness, height, and even the shine factor of their bald head. But they didn’t stop there—the study also looked at the global monthly search volumes for “shirtless” and “naked” images of these celebrities to gauge their desirability.

The findings show that DeVito, 79, outshone many of his more stereotypically “macho” counterparts, including Vin Diesel, who came in at No. 10. While Diesel’s muscular build and action-hero persona might seem like a guaranteed ticket to the top, it’s DeVito’s endearing personality and unique charm that has earned him a spot higher on the list.

Who Took the Crown?

Topping this year’s list is none other than His Royal Highness, Prince William, 42, who reclaimed the No. 1 spot thanks to his ongoing global appeal. According to Reboot’s data, a staggering 16,800 people searched for “shirtless” or “naked” images of the royal in 2024 alone.

The Top 10 Most Bald-elicious Celebrities for 2024:

Prince William Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shaquille O’Neal Kelly Slater Terry Crews Danny DeVito Samuel L. Jackson Thierry Henry Stanley Tucci Vin Diesel

These results are a refreshing reminder that sexiness comes in all shapes, sizes, and levels of hairlessness. Whether it's DeVito's infectious humour or Prince William's regal allure, this year’s list is redefining what it means to be attractive—and bald.

So, who knew? Short, bald guys are the new sexy. And if Danny DeVito can make it to No. 6, it’s proof that charisma and confidence are what really matter.