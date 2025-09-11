Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Sells for Millions

A piece of Star Wars history just sold for a whopping $3.65 million. It’s Darth Vader’s actual lightsaber used on screen.

This saber appeared in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Fans will remember it from the “I am your father” duel.

Check it out here:

The sale price makes it the highest Star Wars auction ever. The buyer, however, chose to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

From $500K to $3.65M

The lightsaber started at a $500,000 bid. Absentee bids reached $1.2 million before the final price soared.

Collectors were clearly willing to pay top dollar for such an iconic piece of film history.

Why It’s So Iconic

This isn’t just any prop. Vader’s lightsaber was part of one of the most famous movie scenes ever.

It’s been in countless photos, videos, and memes. Owning it is like owning a piece of cinematic legend.

Could you imagine owning a piece of Star Wars history? Some collectors will pay anything for that kind of legend.