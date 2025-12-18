New Dating Trend: Letting Your Mom Run Your Dating Apps

Yes, We’ve Officially Reached This Point

Just when we thought Gen Z couldn’t surprise us anymore, they’ve gone and done the unthinkable.

They’re handing their online dating profiles over to Mom and Dad.

According to a new report, some single people in their 20s and early 30s are outsourcing their dating lives to their parents on apps like Bumble and Hinge. Because after years of swiping, ghosting, and matching with men holding fish… desperation has entered the chat.

Phase 1: Dating App Burnout

“I CAN’T SWIPE ONE MORE TIME”

The people doing this say they’ve been on dating apps for years. They’ve swiped left until their thumbs hurt. They’ve endured bad bios, worse conversation starters, and men who say “not big on texting.”

At some point, you stop believing in love and start believing your mother might have better instincts than an algorithm.

Enter: parental takeover.

Phase 2: Immediate Regret

“MOM, THAT IS NOT MY TYPE”

One woman admitted she has to veto most of her mom’s picks, because her mom keeps choosing men who are… aggressively not it.

“She’s picking guys wearing Gucci,” the woman explained. “And I’m like, okay, but how are they going to do on a hike?”

This is peak mom energy. If they look “successful” and “nice,” that’s enough. Compatibility, shared interests, and emotional availability are apparently optional.

Phase 3: The Shockingly Successful Dad Pick

“WHY WAS HE RIGHT?”

In a plot twist no one saw coming, it doesn’t always fail.

Another woman said her dad convinced her to give a British guy a chance, even though he was slow to respond at first. Dad liked him anyway. She went on the date. They’re now a couple.

This is deeply upsetting for everyone who has ignored their parents’ dating advice for years.

Phase 4: Parents Enter the Dating App Jungle

“IS THIS WHAT YOU’VE BEEN DEALING WITH?”

Letting parents run dating apps also gives them a front-row seat to how bleak modern dating can be.

One mom said she was shocked by how many profile photos featured men in full hunting gear or drinking straight from a handle of liquor.

Welcome, Mom. We’ve been suffering in silence.

Phase 5: Existential Questions

“HAVE WE REALLY COME THIS FAR?”

On one hand, it’s kind of sweet. On the other hand, it feels like admitting defeat.

Letting your parents manage your dating profile is either:

A creative solution to modern dating chaos

Or rock bottom with a profile picture

Possibly both.

Final Thoughts

Dating in 2025 is exhausting. The apps are overwhelming. The options are confusing. And apparently, the solution might be… your mom.

So singles, be honest:

Are you desperate enough to let your parents play matchmaker?

Or is that a hard no, absolutely not, please stop asking?

Because once Mom starts replying to messages, there’s no going back. 😬📱💘