Dave Coulier Shows Off His Shaved Head with a Little Help from His Friend, John Stamos

In the face of his cancer battle, Dave Coulier is getting some much-needed support from his longtime friend, John Stamos. The Full House star recently shared a touching moment with fans as he debuted his newly shaved head on Stamos' Instagram.

Five days after publicly revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer, Coulier gave followers a glimpse of his new look. The photo shows the actor, best known for his role as Uncle Joey on the '90s sitcom Full House and its 2016 reboot Fuller House, proudly showing off his freshly shaved scalp.

Coulier opened up about his diagnosis earlier this month, sharing that it had been a whirlwind experience. “In that time I’ve had three surgeries, I’ve had chemo, I’ve lost a little bit of hair,” he told NBC. “It has been a rollercoaster ride, for sure.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Coulier is finding comfort in the unwavering support of his friends, especially Stamos, who has been by his side through this tough time. The photo of Coulier’s shaved head served as both a symbol of strength and a reminder of the importance of friendship during challenging moments.

As Coulier continues his treatment journey, his openness about his experience has inspired many of his fans. It’s clear that with his resilience and the support of friends like Stamos, Coulier is navigating this difficult chapter with grace.