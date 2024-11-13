‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Shares Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Dave Coulier, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone on Full House, recently shared some difficult personal news. The 65-year-old actor revealed on Today that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that he described as “very aggressive.”

From a Cold to a Diagnosis

Coulier’s journey began several months ago when what seemed like a simple cold led to a more alarming discovery. He recounted spotting a large lump in his groin that swelled quickly. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick or my body’s really reacting to something,’” he shared during his appearance on the show.

Five weeks ago, Coulier’s suspicions were confirmed by his doctor—it was cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock, and he described the moment as surreal.

Facing Treatment with Determination

Within just two weeks of being diagnosed, Coulier began chemotherapy. In preparation, he took the step of shaving his head, a move he revealed during the interview. He explained that he has “B cell lymphoma,” a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma known for its aggressive nature.

According to the American Cancer Society, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is among the most common cancers, making up approximately 4% of all cancers in the U.S. While the diagnosis was daunting, Coulier received a bit of positive news when tests revealed that the cancer had not spread to his bone marrow. This discovery boosted his prognosis significantly, raising the curability rate to over 90%.

Staying Positive and Active

As an avid hockey player and fan, Coulier is keeping his spirits up by staying as active as possible. He expressed hope and determination, sharing that he expects to be in full remission by the end of his treatment in February.

Coulier’s candidness and optimism serve as a reminder that even during life’s toughest challenges, maintaining hope and a positive outlook can make all the difference.